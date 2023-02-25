The Area News

Griffith City Council will vote on which community grant applications to approve for 2023

February 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Council ready to distribute community grants

Griffith City Council is ready to decide on which applications will receive grants for 2023, after a massive $30,000 in applications were submitted.

