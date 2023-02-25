Council ready to distribute community grants

Griffith City Council is ready to decide on which applications will receive grants for 2023, after a massive $30,000 in applications were submitted.
The Community Grant Program hopes to support community-focused initiatives and projects - helping to make Griffith a better place by addressing community needs and reducing isolation.
Applications closed in January 2023, with fifteen grant applications received from the community. The total amount requested came to $33,160 and 50 cents before council staff went through the applications and decided on which met the criteria for the grants.
Council staff have recommended just six of the fifteen applications, trimming the budget down to just $13,497.
Griffith Aged Support Services, Griffith Community Centre and MRHS have all been recommended to receive $2500, while the Soroptimists $2,197 and the CWA is on $2300 in the recommendation.
Rounding out the recommendations is the Griffith Musicians Club with $1500.
READ MORE
Griffith City Council is currently holding a total budget for community assistance of $36,845 - meaning if only the recommended applications are accepted, just over $23,000 will remain in the coffers.
That money could be used later on for quicker grants or Individual Achievement grants, or rolled over into the 2023/24 round of the Community Grant Program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.