250 million to boost regional mobile coverage

$250 million is being invested in a bid to improve mobile and internet reception across regional NSW.
The program is hoped to improve coverage and allow for better choice in service providers for those in small communities.
Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said that it would go to addressing the known 'black spot' areas.
"We've already invested in more than 120 mobile towers across regional NSW to boost coverage in known blackspot areas but we know there's more to do," Mr Toole said.
"Over the last three years, we've done the hard yards to ensure every dollar we invest in telecommunications infrastructure goes further and delivers more for regional communities."
He added that the possibility of more choice would drive competition and improve the experience for consumers.
"Our $250 million investment in this program shifts away from traditional 'one tower, one provider' model thinking in favour of a nation-leading approach to deliver shared infrastructure available for use by all carriers," Mr Toole said.
"That means not just better coverage but the change to drive better competition and better choices for consumers.
The program is planned to target three key pillars that will see improved access - small communities with little or no coverage at the moment, tourist economies and key transport corridors.
Mr Toole said events like the Deni Ute Muster attract thousands of visitors that want to remain connected.
"This program will focus on ensuring these visitor economies are better connected to meet event needs all year-round," Mr Toole said.
"This program will put a focus on filling those gaps."
Applications for the program will open from May.
