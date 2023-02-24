The Area News

250 million is being invested into improving mobile coverage in regional NSW

February 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
250 million to boost regional mobile coverage

$250 million is being invested in a bid to improve mobile and internet reception across regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.