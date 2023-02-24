Nationals MLC Sam Farraway has indicated there could be a future cash splash for roads and rail corridors across the local irrigation network.
Speaking at the $19 million announcement for upgrades at Grainlink's Wumbulgal site on February 23, Mr Farraway said there are announcement plans in the wind for several local government areas across the Murray electorate, focused specifically on irrigators.
"Some areas are having real challenges with bridge assessments. We're going to back them and make sure they are fit for purpose. There will also be some bridge widening and road widening capacity," Mr Farraway told those gathered at the Wumbulgal site on Thursday.
"That money will be for councils to identify roads that intersect state roads but also for things like inter models and railway."
He said it will come as part of a multi-million dollar fund the Nationals are taking to the March 25 election.
"What want to take a new $300 million fast tracking rail freight fund to the election, of which more than half will go towards rail. That's because we need to upgrade our country rail networks to strengthen rail sidings and axle load capacity," Mr Farraway said.
"What I've learned with rail infrastructure is we have to take a bit of a gamble and build for tomorrow. The reality is there's a lot of really good strategies that aren't happening and we need to find a way to make them happen across all of regional NSW. That is the way I want to do it. Not everyone agrees but that's what I think has to happen," he said.
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran says while the full details are yet to be released, he says there are plenty of projects in the area that could benefit.
"Obviously with the amount of bridges over our channel system, bridge assessments are high on our list," Cr Curran said.
"Road funding to finish some big jobs already started, such as Dickie Road and the southern industrial bypass, would be very beneficial for our council, the city and freight providers.
"The other emerging issue with the recent funding announcement for Grainlink's Wumbulgal site is the road leading into the site itself. A review of the best routes and road assessments should start early to ensure it doesn't hold up the rail when it's time to move.
"Griffith produces so much, whether it's domestic or export. We need to find a savings for producers to get their product to market and that's either in the form of rail or larger trucks. The funding is aimed at those areas and Griffith also hopes to see additional funding. We've been fortunate so far but there is more support needed."
Leeton Mayor, Tony Reneker said, "it would depend what sort of money it was and what criteria it would be allocated for.
"If it was for repairs, Euroley Road would be a big one. We're also extending the Vance Industrial Estate so funds would also be ideal for that.
"Any improvement to our rail infrastructure would also be greatly welcome because it's clear we need to get moving because there's so much produce that comes out of the western Riverina.
"At the end of the day, we will wait and see what happens. I think it's terrific that our area is getting the funding attention it deserves after so many years of going without. We're very grateful," Cr Reneker said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
