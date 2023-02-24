The Area News

Roads, rail and bridges funding for Murray irrigation areas hinted by Nationals MLC

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Those gathered at the funding announcement for Grainlink's Wumbulgal site on Thursday. Photo supplied.

Nationals MLC Sam Farraway has indicated there could be a future cash splash for roads and rail corridors across the local irrigation network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.