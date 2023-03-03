The Area News

Wellways staff are going to be hitting the bike lanes on a massive 890 kilometre ride for mental health

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 11:30am
Wellways staff are looking forward (with some nerves) to a massive bike ride for mental health. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Staff from Wellways will be hitting the bike paths on a massive seven-day ride to raise awareness of mental health and break the stigma surrounding getting help.

Local News

