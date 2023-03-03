Staff from Wellways will be hitting the bike paths on a massive seven-day ride to raise awareness of mental health and break the stigma surrounding getting help.
Workers from the Wellways office will be undertaking the massive 'Break the Cycle', which begins in Goolgowi before taking off for 890 kilometres of cycling, all in the name of mental health.
The regular ride was started by Wellways in 2018, but this is support worker Eunice Bueckner's first go around.
Ms Bueckner said that there were definitely nerves as the event approaches, but she was feeling good about it.
"I'm out there for the excitement, for the experience, and to just create awareness around the stigma of mental health," she said.
"Whether it catches their eye through social media, something like that, just to allow them to know that it's safe, and it's okay to be in a vulnerable state and express yourself. They're not alone."
Another worker taking on the 900 kilometre task, Jay Little, added
"For us, it's about promoting that awareness to rural and remote communities about mental health in general ... A big part is breaking that stigma around mental health," he said.
"It's not weak to speak."
The ride will start from Lake Cargelligo before moving through Goolgowi, Hay and Balranald before moving onto Moulamein, Deniliquin and finally finishing in Albury.
The group will be hosting a number of small events along the way as well, with a movie screening in Lake Cargelligo as a particular highlight.
The group will also pick up a few extra participants for particular legs, welcoming all who want to come along for 25 or 50 kilometres without committing to the massive task.
Mr Little was quick to thank the support crew who would be coming along and working tirelessly behind the scenes, and added another call to anyone struggling that it was okay to talk about it.
"We just really want to encourage people to reach out."
