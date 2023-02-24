It's been 12 years since Griffith PCYC was able to form a club committee, and staff are determined to see that happen this year.
It comes after a recent AGM was postponed due to low attendance and as a result a board was unable to be established.
Another meeting is tentatively being planned for March 15.
Griffith PCYC club manager, Alana Dunn, believes a committee would provide an important board of delegates to oversee operations and encourage growth.
With most other clubs already containing well-established boards and delegates, she says it's time Griffith has joined those ranks and at a time while the club is going from strength to strength.
"I would love to see some interest from the community about doing this. It would be a great opportunity to be a part of the club and in a leadership role," Ms Dunn said.
"Anyone is welcome to put up their hand. They don't need to be current members but would need to be willing to become members which would be given complimentary.
"Forming a committee will mean we will be able to secure more equipment and would help us raise funds as well as organise events like discos.
"It would also allow us to keep our equipment in the Griffith community. A committee would help to ensure that by accounting for the transactions of both monetary and non-monetary contributions.
"We are experiencing a period of growth and the more support and help we get, the more that's going to aid our cause."
Ms Dunn says she would also like to see as many youth representatives on board as possible.
"They can help us shape the direction of the club and would have the best understanding of what Griffith needs at the PCYC. What fits for other club's may not necessarily work for us and that's why we need diversity. The greater scope we have, the more we can achieve."
Committee positions would comprise of a president, vice-president, treasurer, secretary, as well as youth representatives.
"Being on a committee means you would get your voice heard and can help guide things that are happening. It's a good time to come onboard, help steer our ship, and be part of the growth."
As always, Griffith PCYC is on the hunt for more volunteers.
"This year we are aiming to take kids to Penrith for Nations of Origin. It's something we haven't done since 2013. The work behind this doesn't happen without volunteerism and we are always looking for more support of that," she said.
"We're also looking at having our StarJump Challenge this year to try and fund life changing programs for our young people. Fundraising and volunteerism is essential for this, as well as word of mouth. While we do get some government grants, there's a great deal we need to fundraise ourselves and programs like this are the ways to do it. .
"We also rely a great deal on our volunteers to provide food and help out, such as for our Friday and Thursday afternoon drop-ins," Ms Dunn said.
