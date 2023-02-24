The Area News
NSW Electoral Commission reveals half of Murray's population are yet to enrol for state election

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Mayor urges residents to prepare to vote

It's been revealed around half of the Murray electorate's population is yet to enrol for the upcoming state election.

