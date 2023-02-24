Mayor urges residents to prepare to vote

It's been revealed around half of the Murray electorate's population is yet to enrol for the upcoming state election.
It comes despite postal voting applications opening on January 16 and vote day scheduled for around a months time.
According to the NSW Electoral Commission, there are just 59,279 enrolled in the seat of Murray as of earlier this month, out of an estimated total population of over 123,000.
16 to 20 year-olds make up the least proportion of enrolled voters, with 1549 enrolled, while those aged 70 and above make up the most with 12,923.
Griffith City Mayor Doug Curran is encouraging residents to check their enrolments, especially those who may be new to the city or have just turned old enough to vote.
"Participation in elections is not only a great opportunity to have a say about our future but we have an obligation to our children and grand children to participate in this democratic process," Cr Curran said.
"I do understand people can become quite frustrated with all levels of government but not voting is not the answer. I encourage everyone to enrol to vote, listen to the candidates and make a decision on who our new state government will be.
"Local government relies heavily on our state counterparts and we have been actively engaging with as many candidates and parties as we can to work with into the future.
"I wish all candidates the very best of luck and know the next month will be very busy for them all," Cr Curran said.
Across the state there's an estimated 93,002 who have not yet enrolled.
The NSW Electoral Commission is urging those eligible to be proactive in the lead up to the big day.
"With a state election coming up, we want as many people as possible enrolled correctly and ready to have their say," NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said.
"All you need to enrol is a driver's license, an Australian passport number, or have someone who is enrolled confirm your identity."
Mr Schmidt said he also encouraged anyone who had moved recently to check, and update if needed, their enrolment.
"Moving is a busy time, but it's really important that once you move you put updating the electoral roll on your to-do list.
"Service NSW has put together a check list for NSW residents of who may need to be notified when you move house, including details of how to change your enrolment."
Meanwhile, postal voting applications are set to close on Monday March 20 at 6pm.
Those eligible to vote via post can apply either online at the NSW Electoral Commission website or by calling 1300 135 736.
Postal packs will be sent out from the week starting Monday, March 13 and for a vote to be counted, completed ballot papers and postal vote certificates must be received by the NSW Electoral Commission by 6pm on Thursday, April 6.
Postal voters will receive two ballot papers - a smaller ballot paper for the Legislative Assembly, and a larger one for the Legislative Council.
Both must be completed at the same time and by no later than 6pm on election day, Saturday, March 25.
For more information about the 2023 NSW State election, visit elections.nsw.gov.au
