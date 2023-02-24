The Area News

Scotland and Griffith have met in the most unlikely place - a trilogy of children's books

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Davidson has written the Allie Skye series to help connect with her nieces and nephew over here. Photo contributed. Inset by illustrator Amy Scott.

Scotland and Griffith have met in the most unlikely fashion, through three children's books written by an aunt missing her nieces and nephew.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.