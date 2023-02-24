Scotland and Griffith have met in the most unlikely fashion, through three children's books written by an aunt missing her nieces and nephew.
Donna Davidson lives in Fife, Scotland - although her older brother lives here in Griffith with four children; Chloe, Allie, Holly and Angus.
Missing her nephew and nieces, Ms Davidson was inspired to write three books chronicling the adventures of 'Allie Skye' - a young girl who often speaks online with her family in Scotland but is about to embark on a journey over the sea to visit them in person.
"I was inspired by my nieces and nephew. It's so hard living on the other side of the world from them - it's heartbreaking missing so much of them growing up," Ms Davidson said.
"The driver for the books was just wanting them to know how loved they are and also wanting them to know some of their Scottish heritage."
The books illustrations even feature little nods to Griffith, such as a Yoogali Soccer club backpack and a Hanwood sticker.
Ms Davidson partnered with illustrator Amy Scott to bring Allie Skye's world to life, and was full of praise for the artist.
"I was super lucky because she is so talented. I really can't speak highly enough of her. It wouldn't be Allie Skye without her. She's amazing."
The kids, for their part, adore the books and have already taken them into school to show off to their classmates.
"They feel so important- it's adorable."
She added that there were definitely plans for further books in the Allie Skye series, especially with some family weddings coming up to write about.
"Both of Allie Skye's uncles are due to get married. One in London and one in Skye - so there will be a big Italian wedding and a big Scottish wedding," Ms Davidson said.
The Allie Skye books will be available soon at allieskye.com or on Amazon.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
