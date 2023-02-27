The Area News
Selwyn James Haak fined $5000 for exceed safe working hour limits

By The Area News
February 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Truck driver fined $5000 for working beyond standard hours

A Leeton truck driver has been slapped with $5000 in fines after breaching safe driving limits.

