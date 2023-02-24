The Area News
Court

Dayne William Johnstone convicted of driving while licence refused, disqualified from driving for eight months

By The Area News
February 25 2023 - 9:00am
Man caught driving to court while refused driver's licence

A Griffith man who had been refused a licence and was witnessed by police driving to court has lost his licence for eight months.

Local News

