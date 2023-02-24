Man caught driving to court while refused driver's licence

A Griffith man who had been refused a licence and was witnessed by police driving to court has lost his licence for eight months.
Dayne William Johnstone, 31, who appeared in court via audio-visual link, pleaded guilty to the charge of drive while licence application refused in Griffith Local Court on February 22.
According to documents tendered to the court, police saw Johnstone driving north along Murrumbidgee Avenue in LDV ute at 9.20am on January 12.
Police drove to catch up with the ute and watched it turn into Kookora Street and then Yambil Street before it eventually was parked.
Johnstone got out of the ute, and was recognised by police and was asked to stop before before he walked into a Yambil Street business.
Police heard Johnstone ask a receptionist to retrieve some paperwork left in a car and was led to the back door, before using a private walkway to escape police.
Using CCTV from the business, police confirmed Johnstone's identity. Johnstone was later seen at the Griffith Courthouse and fined for speeding, having an unsecured load in tray and leaving a vehicle unlocked when fleeing scene.
Johnstone's solicitor, Jack Buster, asked the court to consider the minimum disqualification for his client.
Mr Buster conceded his record was extensive and said the majority of the offences were minor, but he had been driving to get to court.
He said Johnstone was hoping to be involved in the life of his eight-month-old daughter and needed his licence to be able to contribute to her upbringing.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said Johnstone's driving record included several instances of driving while suspended or while his licence was cancelled.
Mr Khan said Johnstone had come before him in August last year on a similar matter.
"He's got a bad record in respect of driving while he's not supposed to be. Offences that carry terms of imprisonment," he said.
"It does seem to me we're getting to the point where jail is the only alternative."
However Mr Khan said he didn't believe the threshold for imprisonment had been crossed yet.
Mr Khan convicted Johnstone and disqualifed him from driving for eight months and placed him on a supervised community corrections order for 12 months.
Johnstone was also fined $750.
Mr Khan warned Johnstone further offences would see his bond called up and re-sentenced.
