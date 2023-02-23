Paramedics are treating a cyclist after they were struck at low-speed by a car on a busy Riverina main street on Friday morning.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the cyclist is being treated on scene for facial and arm injuries, but it is unclear yet if they will need to be taken to hospital for further care.
According to LiveTraffic, one eastbound lane on Banna Avenue has been closed near the Crossing Street roundabout.
Motorists are being urged to exercise caution when passing through the area.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
