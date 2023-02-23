Altina Wildlife Park has welcomed four new African Cape Hunting Dogs, one of the most critically endangered African carnivore species.
Proud mother Rita, who was born in the park, was brought into the Altina pack a year ago, and with her partner Adrian - imported from the Czech Republic - has now given birth to four brand-new male puppies.
The pack includes two other males, Badu and Severus, who have taken up the task of helping raise the four puppies, proving that it really does take a village to raise a child.
The dogs will be staying at Altina for several seasons, learning from their parents before moving onto their own lives.
"This way if they become parents in future they can be good fathers themselves and understand how a real cohesive pack of wild dogs work together to better their pack," a spokesperson for the park said.
"Once they have witnessed a season or two of breeding, we will await the stud book keepers direction on where any of the boys may go to find their own true love and forever packs."
It's estimated there are only around 6600 of the dogs left in the wild, and Altina has been hard at work restoring the species - with 33 puppies now born within Altina Wildlife Park.
This is Rita's first litter, and the first puppies from the Czech Republic bloodline to be born in Australia.
The pups are healthy and growing braver by the day, so those who want to pass on congratulations to the new parents can visit the pups as they go on tour this week.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
