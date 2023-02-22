Upgrades to the Murrin Bridge preschool are set to get underway, with construction to be carried out by a Griffith business.
Joss will be taking on the build of the much anticipated upgrade which will also include a community hub for the village, located just north of Lake Cargelligo.
After being halted several times over the past five years due to Covid and problems obtaining materials, the preschool is set to be extended.
The project is being made possible with funding by the federal government's National Indigenous Australians Agency, the NSW department of education, and other organisations.
Two additional buildings erected around a central courtyard are the focus of the plans, and it's expected the extensions will accommodate up to 45 students - up from its present capacity of 29.
One wing will serve as a community hub to provide Centrelink, Medicare, AMS, community health, REDI.E and Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Land Council services.
It's hoped the build will be completed by August.
The original proposal of the preschool upgrade was made by University of Technology Sydney (UTS) architecture academics and was formed by a series of of design consultation workshops.
Focal aims of the work include preserving the existing building as well as establishing new structures including a veranda, and taking advantage of local knowledge and construction technologies.
University of Technology's senior architectural lecturer, Campbell Drake, said Griffith's Joss outlet is pivotal in delivering the project.
"Initially when we went to tender the project we had a cost estimate but when we went to market it came in significantly more expensive than anticipated," Mr Drake said.
"That was also a consequence of material shortages and rising construction costs during the pandemic.
"We then appointed a project manager from Dubbo who did an evaluation for us and twelve months later we tendered the project a second time, only with companies who had had experience with the project manager in the past. That way we were able to keep costs down.
"At the time, Joss were completing an upgrade of the fire station in Lake Cargelligo so they rolled their resources across to our cause in Murrin Bridge. If that hadn't happened, I can't see us having gotten off the ground."
A turning of sod ceremony will be held in Murrin Bridge on March 2, commencing at 10am.
It's anticipated federal and state government representatives will be in attendance as well as executives of the University of Technology, local indigenous leaders and other community members.
It's understood construction of the project will incorporate local Aboriginal people who are looking to gain qualifications in building and associated trades from Lake Cargelligo TAFE.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
