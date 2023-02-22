Call for no buybacks ahead of Murray-Darling Basin meeting

The Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council is meeting on February 24, and irrigators have spoken up about water going away from agriculture into the environment.
The NSW Irrigators Council has released an open letter to the council, calling for the council to end the possibility of water buybacks and to ensure regions still had access to enough water.
They noted that even in especially dry regions, water use is still under the set diversion limits set for sustainability.
"The entire purpose of the Basin Plan was to get diversions to sustainable limits - and we've achieved that. In fact, diversions in NSW valleys are on average 17% below the SDL. We've come a long way, and a lot has changed," they said.
"The way forward involves genuinely working with Basin communities, and flexibility to do things better, learning from the implementation wins and challenges."
NSW Irrigators Council CEO Claire Miller said that the 450GL proposed to be bought back was alarming and would hurt small communities.
"The focus on buybacks as the first resort option is alarming, given the socio-economic and water market impacts of past buybacks well-documented by ABARES and in other reviews," she said.
"For months, the Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek promised all options are on the table, but instead is only pressing ahead with the most damaging and divisive option of all."
The Irrigators Council added that in the wake of last year's flooding, environmental gains under the Murray-Darling Plan were being undercut by other issues that weren't being addressed - invasive species, habitat loss and pollution being just some of the key drivers of environmental damage.
"Continuing to just add water is only tinkering at the edges until serious steps are taken to address the degradation drivers. This is now the priority," they said.
Nationals candidate for Murray Peta Betts spoke out as well, calling for no further buybacks in the Murray.
"It's important that no further non-strategic buybacks occur in the Southern Basin," Ms Betts said.
"I want to see irrigation continue across the Southern Basin for many decades to come, ensuring our next generation of farmers have the same opportunities that our grandparents did."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
