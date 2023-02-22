The Area News

Hanwood take on Exies Eagles as they look to retake second on the GDCA first grade One Day ladder

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With three rounds remaining before finals, points are imperative for sides at both ends of the GDCA first grade ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.