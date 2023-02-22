With three rounds remaining before finals, points are imperative for sides at both ends of the GDCA first grade ladder.
For Hanwood, their 40-over clash with Exies Eagles will be critical if they are wanting to secure a berth in the One Day Final.
After defeating the Eagles last weekend, Coro leapt one point ahead of the Wanderers, and with only one 40-over game remaining for Hanwood after this weekend, the six points are crucial.
Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial continued his strong form with the bat with scores of 46 and 49 last weekend, while the top order continued to give their side a strong start and will be hoping to continue that.
For the Eagles, points this weekend will help them potentially secure a berth in the top four. They are currently nine points ahead of Diggers.
It will be an uphill battle for the Diggers side this weekend when they take on a Coro Cougars team who will be wanting to take back top spot.
If Diggers are to have any chance against the Cougars, they will need to do something no other side has been able to in recent weeks and make early inroads into the strong Coro batting order.
The 40-over clash between Exies Eagles and Hanwood will be at Exies No 1, while the longer game between Coro Cougars and Exies Diggers will be at Exies No 2.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
