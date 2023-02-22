The South West Steamers will make their Regional Big Bash debut this weekend after the round two and three clashes were finally locked in.
The games were initially meant to be played in October, but the wet start to the 2022/23 season meant the games had to be rescheduled.
It means it will be an action-packed Sunday of cricket at Exies Oval, with the Border Bullets, ACT Aces and Wagga Wagga Sloggers making the trip to Griffith.
For the Steamers, it will be a chance for the new look side to try and do something the Murrumbidgee Rangers never could and pick up a win in the competition as the Rangers have combined with the Southern Riverina Vipers in an attempt to bring a more competitive competition.
The side will be captained by Haydn Pascoe, who is looking forward to seeing how the combined talent pool will perform.
"It is a good concept to combine with the Southern lads," he said.
"It is kind of hard because you don't get to see too much of the blokes from that area, so we are kind of just going off word of mouth. It will be good to start playing so that we can see these blokes in action."
Along with talent from the southern end of the Riverina, Luke Docherty and Prince Singh will also feature in the side alongside talent from the GDCA.
"He (Singh) has been hitting some runs in Melbourne as well, so it is awesome to have him on board," he said.
"We know he can score runs and do it quickly."
RELATED
First game up will be against the ACT Aces, which will be a tough, but Pascoe hopes the duck might be finally when they take on Wagga Wagga.
"ACT has won it for the last two or three years in a row, so it will definitely be a tough match," he said.
"Not really sure what their team will look like, I have had a bit of a look and probably only know two or three of the blokes in the squad.
"Wagga is always going to be the interesting one for us, and I feel like that is going to be our main clash. It would be nice to get a win over those boys."
The Steamers will get their campaign underway at 9.30am with a clash with ACT Aces before their clash with Wagga at 1.30pm. Both games are on Exies No 1.
South West Steamers Squad for Regional Big Bash
Prince Singh, Haydn Pascoe (c), Dean Bennett, Scotty Morris, Connor Matheson, Reece Matheson, Luke Docherty, Dan Bozic, Jimmy Binks, Aaron Harding, Will Sharp, Noah Gaske, Josh Carn.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.