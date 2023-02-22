Glenn Starr starts your weekend at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm on Friday. Fine2uned will perform at the Yenda Hotel from 7.30pm on Friday. Sameera take the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. RVU Music perform at the Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. WiFi take the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club. Good Daze are on stage at the Griffith Leagues Club from 2.30pm Sunday.

