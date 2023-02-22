The Area News
Artist's 'Recent Works' set for exhibition

By The Area News
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:07pm, first published February 22 2023 - 12:00pm
'Recent Works' by Robert Sherwood Duffield is set to open on February 25 at Griffith Regional Art Gallery.

FUN AT THE PARK

Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval

