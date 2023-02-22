Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Glenn Starr starts your weekend at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm on Friday. Fine2uned will perform at the Yenda Hotel from 7.30pm on Friday. Sameera take the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. RVU Music perform at the Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. WiFi take the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club. Good Daze are on stage at the Griffith Leagues Club from 2.30pm Sunday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Griffith Regional Art Gallery's next exhibition to focus on work by artist Robert Sherwood Duffield
Award-winning artist Robert Sherwood Duffield's latest exhibition will open at Griffith's Regional Art Gallery on February 25. Duffield has toured his work internationally and has several pieces kept in private and public collections. His belief is art is about transformation of and inside the artist. The exhibition will run until March 26.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.