DPC Roosters will head across to the West Wyalong Knockout looking to add experience into some of their younger legs.
With a few of the regular first graders set to miss the 50th West Wyalong Knockout, but coach Ben Jeffery is still confident his side can achieve results even with a less than favourable kickoff time of 11.10pm on Friday.
"We will have a handy team and go over there and give it our best," he said.
"It's tough (to prepare for late game), to be honest. 10 past 11 isn't ideal, but there isn't much we can do about it, I've certainly never played football that late, so we will see how we go."
The goal for this weekend is to get some match time into the legs before the Group 20 season gets underway.
"We have been training since the start of January, which I know isn't that long, but it is good to get a game in there here and there just to keep everyone interested," he said.
"If you train for four or five months without a game, it can become a bit boring, but you throw a game in, and the boys get keen for it."
This year will be Jaffery's third at the Roosters as coach, and he is hoping to go one better than the side did in 2022, and bring home their second premiership in five years.
The Roosters have already made one big name signing in Jon Huggett, who co-coached the Albury Thunder last season and were hopeful of picking up a couple more before the season gets underway proper.
The Roosters will be one of four Group 20 teams making the trip for the knockout alongside hosts West Wyalong with $20,000 on offer for the victors.
Leeton will kick start the knockout at Ron Crowe Oval against Young at 6.30pm while the Black and Whites follow at 7.10pm against Temora.
The TLU Sharks will be in action against Forbes at 7.50pm, with the Mallee Men taking on Snowy River Bears at 9.10.
The Roosters will play the final game of the night against Dubbo Maquarie with kick-off at around 11.10pm.
