Griffith-based global technology manufacturer, Flavourtech, has taken out an international award.
The company has taken home the Indian Australia Business Council Alliance (IABCA) category of Excellence in Trade and Investment.
Held in India, the 10th annual IABCA awards are held to stimulate trade and business between Australia and India, and were for the first time held at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.
CEO Leon Skaliotis accepted the award from senior trade and investment commissioner Kathryn Gallagher, with Australian High Commissioner and former NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell also in attendance at the event last week.
Established in 1987, Flavourtech creates processing technology for food and beverage companies, exporting them around the world.
The company specialises in aroma recovery, extraction and evaporation solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
It began with the aim of removing sulphur from grape juice in the wine making process, and has revolutionised the taste, smell and quality of products consumers around the world eat, drink and use to improve their health on a daily basis.
The company sold its first spinning cone column technology to India in 1994. Since then, business there has grown tremendously so that India now accounts for 15 per cent of Flavourtech's business over the last 10 years.
Mr Skaliotis, who bases himself in Griffith, said everyone involved with the company as well as the broader Griffith community are very excited with the win.
"We sold our first equipment to India three years ago and, personally, I have been spending three months of the year there over the last few years, working to grow the market.. So this award very much validates the fact we are heading in the right direction," Mr Skaliotis said.
"Of course, Australia and India have recently formed a free trade agreement which is increasing our business relationship. Australia is looking to make India the third largest business partner in the next five years and that will help us further.
"Demand for our product is high in India. They are looking at high quality products, but also the Indian companies are looking at export markets that meet world class standards in terms of quality. Flavourtech is achieving that.
"We're very excited because we've been working with India for some time and this award shows we are excelling in that way. Many colleagues in Griffith are also excited. With almost ten per cent of the population of Indian background and Indian immigrants making up the fastest growing segment in Australia, we are in a prime position to grow our market further.
"We are very grateful for this award which was a top honour and a welcome surprise, and we look forward to what else the future holds," Mr Skaliotis said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.