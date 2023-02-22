Darren Bailey's coaching tenure will face its first competitive test this weekend as Yoogali SC head to Canberra to start their Australia Cup Qualifying campaign.
In the third round of the Cup competition, Yoogali SC will take on State League side Yarrabi.
Heading into the game, Bailey admitted he didn't know much about their opponents but knows they will need to be aware of the underdog.
"I do know that they are a very well-organised community club who have given an opportunity to those who might not have had one in Canberra," he said.
"That is fantastic, and they will be coming for everything that we want to go for because who doesn't love an underdog story."
Having been putting the side through their paces in recent weeks, the Yoogali SC coach is happy with where his sitting heading into the weekend in what will also be a memorable day for Bailey.
"The preseason has been going good, and the boys are excited about what is ahead," he said.
"It should be good. It is a big step up for me this year in being the player-coach, not just a player. It is exciting to see what the year will hold on the competitive stage."
The Yoogali side has made moves off the park, having secured the services of Josh De Rossi from Hanwood as well as Luke Tsantefskis from West Griffith.
Bailey hoped that the inclusion of these two players would help to rectify the goal-scoring issues the side faced last season.
"Local boys wanting to prove themselves at the highest level, and there are a few others who will test themselves as the year goes on," he said.
"He (De Rossi) will be handy when it comes to creating chances, so as long as we are finishing those chances, we have every chance of going further."
