Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre is packed to the scratching posts with cats and kittens, and are struggling to find homes for so many feline friends.
For a few days, the Griffith Cattery was at maximum capacity - leaving any newly found cats with nowhere to go.
Council's Director of Sustainable Development Bruce Gibbs said that while the shelter is no longer completely full, there were still too many cats without homes.
"Breeding season for cats is during the Spring and Summer months when many numbers of kittens will be born without homes ... Council can only accept animals based on the capacity of the Facility and staff resources," he said.
"Each week that these animals remain in Council's care and are not rehomed or rescued the situation dramatically worsens, and a tidal wave of mums and kittens are added to the surrender waiting list which is always full."
Mr Gibbs added that many cats were only homed due to charity organisations and rescue affiliates, such as Friends of Griffith Pound and Griffith Cat Haven.
"Rehoming can be difficult as these animals are often strays which means they are not familiar with human contact and have a 'fight or flight' response. It can take weeks for these nervous and afraid animals to trust the staff," he added.
Griffith City Council is urging the community to take actions to help reduce the crowding in the rehoming centre, including making their own enquiries to find owners of lost dogs or cats, and keeping cats indoors overnight.
Mr Gibbs said that it's also vitally important that all cats are desexed.
"Cats can fall pregnant from just four months old so it is crucial your cat is desexed before it reaches this age (even if they are a stray cat who you feed at work or in your street)," he said.
"If you find a pregnant or mother cat with kittens please call Council ahead of time to book in to have it surrendered. Do not dump kittens and mother cats at the Pound and Rehoming Centre as this can be a very scary experience for vulnerable mother cats and kittens."
The council is also urging all to call ahead and make an appointment before dropping any animal off or visiting.
"If you have been looking for a new dog or cat, please consider one from our Pound and Rehoming Centre."
