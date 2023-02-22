The Area News

Four women have been arrested as part of Strike Force Snedden

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four women have been arrested following the execution of several search warrants.

FOUR women have been charged over their alleged involvement in a criminal network where police have uncovered unlawful tobacco products and nicotine e-cigarettes (vapes).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.