Two long-serving committee stalwarts of the Griffith Show Society have retired from their positions.
President Brett Brown and secretary Kerri Brill have each decided to hang up their hats, having served some 30 years in their roles between them.
Mr Brown has been president for around 10 years, while Ms Brill has been secretary for the past 19.
An AGM of the society earlier this week saw the presidential role filled by Veronica Cudmore, while Zoi McMaster has taken up the secretarial reigns.
Both Mr Brown and Ms Brill have extensive connections to the show society, having come from a line of family volunteers over the years.
The showground chicken pavilion was named after Mr Brown's grandfather, with timber from the family farm used to construct the facility.
"As a kid I was involved with various things at the show. I moved away from Griffith for a bit but returned in 2002. You could say I slotted right back into the swing of things, because I've been involved ever since," he said.
Although saddened to be stepping down, he feels making the departure is the right thing to do.
"I feel I've been in there for long enough. I've done my bit. It's time to let someone else have a go," he said.
"I decided this about two years ago but I wanted to serve for the centenary show last year. It felt important that I served as president in the lead up to that, especially amid the conditions of the pandemic.
"It's been great serving as president. It's a rewarding experience where I've met a lot of nice people.
"The president job is not so much to do all the work as much as it is to organise the work that needs to be done. We have a small committee but a very dedicated and hardworking one."
The highlight of his time with the show society was the lead up to the 100th milestone, which saw some 5,000 people attend.
"It was the best one I'd seen since getting back involved in 2002," Mr Brown said.
"Everything went really well and the entertainment was brilliant. That was despite horse and chicken numbers being down slightly. That event seemed to signal a new frontier for the show."
Despite leaving the position, he will still be involved in the background.
"I'll still be there, simply because it's hard not to be," he laughed.
"I'm sure there will be plenty of voluntary work needed and I'll be there where and when i can."
Meanwhile, Ms Brill has been involved with the society for a total of 27 years.
She has retired from the position to take on a much bigger engagement as president of Group Nine of Ag Shows NSW, which takes in as far north as Broken Hill and as far south as Cootamundra, as well as everywhere in between.
"As secretary, being able to put on a successful show each year, seeing kids exhibiting and then later their kids following suit has been the highlight for me," Ms Brill said.
"When you see that happening, you see there's a future for the show.
"The hardest part about the job has been the hours. Early in the year you might do two or three hours a couple of times a week, but then there's after hours work too.
"The hours increase as you get closer to show day. You might end up doing between 12 and 14 hours a day on a voluntary capacity, just a week out from the event.
"But in the end, you do it because you love it and I certainly love shows, no matter where they are held. I love the atmosphere and what they do for the community," she said.
Like Mr Brown, Ms Brill's family line have also been avid volunteers of the show over the years.
She is grateful for the support from both businesses, organisations and the community who return each year to give the major Griffith event the boost it needs.
"We've been fortunate to always have great support, especially from business houses. The pandemic was tough on us, not being able to hold events, and we were so grateful to see everyone come back last year," she said.
"People visit this area during showtime and the school holidays so we have people come from far and wide, especially competitors."
Despite the shift, Ms Brill won't be lost to the society entirely, having taken on the position of assistant secretary in order to lend a hand.
"I'll be there to give guidance and answer questions for the new secretary. I'll also continue volunteering on the grounds and in the pavilions."
As always, the society is always on the hunt your new volunteers.
"New participants bring not only new blood but also ideas and the know-how of new technology that can help to keep what is the longest running Griffith community event going for years to come," she said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
