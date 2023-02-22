The Griffith Swans showed their fighting ability during their home opener against Collingullie GP in the Southern NSW Women's League at Exies Oval.
After unfortunately having to forfeit their first game of the season, the Swans returned after a bye in round two with numbers surging and a strong role out to take on an undefeated Demons side.
The visitors were quick out of the block, kicking the first three goals of the game in the opening term while keeping the Swans scoreless.
The scoring slowed in the second term, with the Demons kicking the only three points before halftime as they lead by 21 points at the main break.
The Swans took flight in the third, as they were able to kick two goals while restricting Collingullie to just two points as they closed the margin to 10 points heading into the final term.
As hard as they tried, they were unable to close that gap further, while another two behinds for the Demons saw them leave Griffith with their perfect record intact with a 3.7 (25) to 2.1 (13) victory.
This Friday will see the Swans travel across to Narrandera to take on Mangoplah CUE.
The Goannas side has picked up one win from their opening three games and is coming into the clash off the back of a 13-point defeat to East Wagga Kooringal.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
