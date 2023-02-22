Warning after controlled burns get out of hand

A number of permitted burns have escaped control over the last several weeks, prompting a reminder from the NSW Rural Fire Service to exercise caution.
The RFS has attended a number of these fires, and said with the increased amount of dry grass around, it was more important than ever to be safe and careful when burning.
"Unfortunately we're seeing some careless behaviour among landholders using fire as a tool," Superintendent Kevin Adams said.
"With the increased amount of grass fuel around this year, landholders need to take extra care and precautions when conducting agricultural burns."
He advised that property owners planning on burning anything need adequate firebreaks, and should be lighting the downwind first.
"Adequate firefighting equipment must be on hand to control the burn," Superintendent Adams added.
Permits are also required for any burning, and can be freely obtained from the local RFS office.
It's also important to notify neighbours and the MIA Fire Control Centre on each day you intend to burn.
Police have reminded property owners that allowing a burn to escape your property is a criminal offence, and that penalties are applicable for lighting any fire without permission.
They are currently investigating the fires that got out of control and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
