The NSW RFS is warning landholders to use caution when undergoing controlled burning

Updated February 22 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 11:00am
Warning after controlled burns get out of hand

A number of permitted burns have escaped control over the last several weeks, prompting a reminder from the NSW Rural Fire Service to exercise caution.

