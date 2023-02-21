The Area News

Veterans, first responders and their families will be able to enjoy a social catch-up at City Park in April

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 21 2023
Veterans and first responders will be able to enjoy a social catch-up in April, checking in on those on the frontlines. Photo by Cai Holroyd

A Veterans and First Responders Catch-Up Day will be held in April, offering those on the frontlines a chance to wind down and relax after a long year.

