A Veterans and First Responders Catch-Up Day will be held in April, offering those on the frontlines a chance to wind down and relax after a long year.
Young Veterans and First Responders Murrumbidgee is putting on the event at City Park on April 2, offering a barbecue for first responders, veterans and their families.
Operational Officer Michael Borg from the Griffith RFS is organising the event, and said it was a chance to catch up socially and check in.
"We want to say thank you to them for what they've done over the last 12 months, it's our way of saying thank you ... There's not really a lot of support for first responders, especially out in the regions," he said.
"So we're going to City Park, we'll do a barbecue and stuff down there ...We've all had a bit of a crappy year, so it's about the comradeship, and mateship and just checking in on each other in a social and safe environment."
Families are encouraged to come along, and even those veterans or first responders who fall just out of the MIA catchment, such as Wagga or Temora won't be turned away.
Nurses are also being considered first responders and are more than welcome at the event.
"Even though they're not classified as a first responder under the act, we classify them as first responders, they're the first people you see at the hospital."
Officer Borg added that it was a fairly casual event, and that RSVP's wouldn't be necessary however a facebook page had been set up.
"You can just turn up on the day. People are time poor and forget to do things, so you're not going to miss out if you don't RSVP."
More information is available on the Young Veterans Murrumbidgee facebook page.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
