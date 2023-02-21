Two things can upset the pecking order in the short course competition, the handicapper and strangers to the competition.
Nicole Salton was hit with a double whammy this week, firstly the handicapper added an extra minute to her handicap and secondly some long course runners for reason best known to themselves opted for the short course resulting in her moving from 1st weeks 1 and 2 to 4th this week.
Tania Moore and Georgia Grimmond opted for the short course and by pure coincidence both posted a gross time of 24m23s for equal 1st.
The steadily improving Gary Workman with a 6-minute handicap was 3rd with a net time of 20m40s then came the Sultans, Nicole with a net time of 20m49s then Sandy with a net time of 21m55s. The fastest female was Niva Scremin 6th, with a net time of 20m07s and the fastest male in 7th place was Connor Moore 17m30s.
The pecking order after race three of the long course changed this week. The invincible Vince Restagno now leads the competition with 80 points followed by Aidan Fattore 79 points then on 76 points Tony Gullo and Keith Riley and Peter Stockwell is still in contention with 75 points.
Graeme Lyons led the 5.8km long course pack home for the first time since June 2019 posting a net time of 32m38s.
Keith Riley was 2nd, 36m07s then came Tony Gullo 28m50s, exactly the time recorded last week. New competition leader Vince Restagno from a handicap of 14m15s was 4th, then representing the 70 plus age cohort was Roy Binks ahead of Moreno Chiappin.
Aidan Fattore backed off a bit this week finishing 7th then came Peter Stockwell, Adrian Baird and finishing in the top 10 by a whisker was Mark Andreazza. The first female to cross the line was Teresa Burgess in 13th place.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. There is a 5.8km km long course and a 3.1km short course. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
