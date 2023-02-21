In sweltering conditions on Saturday, the Riverina Bulls tried to make the most of home-ground advantage against MacArthur West Tigers when they took to the field at Leeton No 1 Oval.
It wasn't to be, however, as the day turned into a hot slog, with both teams falling to their more clinical opposition.
It was a back-and-forth start to the Andrew Johns Cup clash as the Tigers struck first, but it was a near-immediate answer from the Bulls, with Jack Walsh getting over eight minutes in.
The Tigers took the ascendancy during the middle stages of the first half with three quick tries, but the Bulls were still within striking distance at the break, trailing 16-12 at halftime, with Hardy Glover getting over with three minutes left in the first half.
The Bulls were able to soak up some early pressure, but off the back of getting a penalty close to the line, the Tigers were able to push their lead back out to two tries.
A couple of six-again calls close to the line wasn't enough, and as the Tigers looked to break the other way, a professional foul from Joey Charles saw the Bulls spending the final six minutes down a man.
The Tigers took advantage of the tiring Bulls' defence to cross for two tries in the final five minutes to secure a 30-12 win.
It was a similar story in the Laurie Daley Cup side, which fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of the Tigers.
The Bulls were able to make a brighter start and had the better of the field position but were unable to capitalise as the Tigers were able to get into attacking territory and score straight away.
Another two tries to the West Tigers outfit had them threatening to race away with the game early, having established a 14-0 lead inside the first 16 minutes.
Riverina managed to halt the bleeding of points for the rest of the first half and even had a chance to pull one try back just before the break but bombed a certain try when Malakai Morris dropped the ball cold with no one in between him and the try line 20 metres out.
The Bulls pulled themselves back into the game just after halftime to cut the margin back to just two points, with Sam Graziani and Beniel Dakunibubului finding their way over, and with successful conversions from Brayden O'Reilly the score was locked at 14-12.
The reprieve was short-lived as the Tigers were able to restore their advantaged with two quick tries before Bulls captain Noah Killeen found his way over.
The Tigers scored another three tries in the final 10 minutes to come away with a 42-18 win.
The Bulls will head to Cessnock this weekend to take on the Knights.
