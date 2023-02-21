Money on way for sporting facilities

The Local Sport Grants program has put up almost $50,000 for sporting facilities across the Murray, with eight projects set to benefit.
The program offered sporting clubs grants of between $2000 and $10,000 for projects, refurbishments or supplies, with around $50,000 available in each electorate.
That money is being split between eight clubs in the Murray, with the Barooga Football and Netball Club receiving $10,000 for netball interchange shelters while the Rankins Springs Dragons bring in new size-inclusive uniforms.
The eight projects and their funding is below.
The Griffith Hockey Association is receiving just over $9000 for indoor hockey sideboards, now that indoor hockey is taking off.
Michael Crosato from the club said that they had been struggling with too-small sideboards and makeshift set-ups.
"Indoor hockey has only just kicked off since the new centre opened up at West End Stadium. We had some old boards from an old venue, but they were just too small for the new space," Mr Crosato said.
He added that it would let them bring in outside teams to compete against, something that wasn't able to be done with the previous improvised boards.
"They'll allow us to run a proper setup. We had a bit of a makeshift setup for the first season
Nationals' candidate for Murray Peta Betts said that the money would go towards improving participation in sports across all ages.
"Supporting our local sporting clubs means we are supporting the lifeblood of our communities and a healthy and happy lifestyle for everyone," she said.
"Our region has produced some real sporting stars over the years, and helping community-based sporting clubs invest in quality infrastructure on their grounds or new gear for players is an investment in their future and the liveability of our region."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
