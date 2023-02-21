LOCAL LEADER: February is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

An exciting new piece of equipment was launched at the Griffith Base Hospital last week.
The new SPECT/CT is the only public, bulk-billed nuclear medicine service for patients in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
Nuclear medicine provides a wide range of specialised imaging for diseases such as cancer, blood clots, fractures, heart disease, kidney problems, liver issues and much more. This now means that patients can be referred for this scan, at no cost, by their treating doctor or specialist for a much more accurate diagnosis resulting in improved treatment and better outcomes.
February is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and the Griffith LHAC is urging women to remain vigilant as symptoms can be vague and are often ignored.
Ovarian cancer is more common in women over 50 and statistics for this 'silent killer' in the Griffith LGA are almost double that of the state average. There is currently no effective screening test for ovarian cancer.
Please see your GP if you have any of these symptoms on most days for more than three consecutive weeks - bloated abdomen including pressure or discomfort, heartburn, nausea or bloating, changed bowel habits, tiredness and loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss or weight gain, unusual bleed or pain during sex.
Buy a teal ribbon and start a conversation that just might save a life. For more information visit www.ovariancancer.net.au.
For more information contact Local Health Advisory Committee chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
