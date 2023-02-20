Griffith is set to host it's first ever 'Groove and Graze' event in March, bringing national and local musicians out for a massive one-day festival.
The Groove and Graze festival has come as a partnership between Griffith City Council and event planners Pristine Productions, and boasts a huge lineup from local stars like the Griffith Musicians Club and Fates Babies - to national and international stars.
X-factor winner and pop star Reece Mastin will be headlining the show, while Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates will be playing later on.
Comedian Marty Fields will be hosting the festival, returning after visiting Griffith last year for the Comedy Showcase.
Mayor Doug Curran said he is looking forward to this event and is encouraging all to bring the whole family along for an evening they won't soon forget.
""It's great to see this event supporting the music and entertainment industry, combining both national and local performers - this will be an incredible all-ages event and I encourage you to get your tickets fast," he said.
"The new Stuart McWilliam Community Stage is the perfect venue for this kind of event and we cannot wait to showcase the facility - it should be a wonderful day with something for everyone to enjoy."
It's not a music festival without some food trucks, and Griffith's staples will be around offering food and drinks to keep the party going. A bar will also be available for adults.
Tickets are now available at events.humanitix.com.
