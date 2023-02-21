On what was a scorching three days of touch, the Griffith Stars were well represented in finals, with five of their eight sides reaching finals at the Junior State Cup
With additional safety measures in place and an extreme weather policy enacted, NSW Touch Association general manager Dean Russell couldn't be more pleased with how the event rolled out.
"We were faced with some trying conditions, we had to suspend play on Friday for about four hours and come back and play in the evening, but luckily yesterday (Saturday), there was cloud cover that kept us below the threshold, and we were able to get through everything," Russell said.
The play on the park matched the hot temperatures with a strong showing from the Stars.
The under-10s boys made a strong start to the weekend as they started the weekend with a 8-3 win over Milton Ulladulla. They were able to rebound from a defeat at the hands of Canterbury to secure a finals berth with wins over Parramatta, Albion Park and Wests.
It was a mixed start for the 10s girls who finished day one with a win, draw and loss and while day two started with a defeat they were able to pick two wins to secure an equal sixth finish and a finals berth.
RELATED
It was a slow start for the under-12s boys with two losses to start but finished day one with a big win over West Wyalong. While they lost to Parramatta, wins against UNSW and Milton Ulladulla saw them secure a finals spot where they would fall to Orange.
The 12s girls were impressive in their pool to finish equal third before falling in the quarter-finals to Penrith 3-2 while the under 14s finished their pool rounds in equal sixth with four wins from five games before falling in a close game with Balmain in the quarter-finals.
It was a good learning experience for the remainder of the sides, with the under 14s boys finishing in 20th, the 16s boys who finished in 11th and the 18s girls who finished 13th.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.