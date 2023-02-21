The Exies Eagles have closed the gap at the top of the table in GDCA second grade after picking up a seven-wicket win over leaders Coleambally.
The Nomads won the toss and elected to bat but struggled to make an impact early as Tom Spry (3/25) and Jasmeen Patel (3/30) did some early damage.
Sanil Babu (43) got a start in the middle order but was the only real resistance as the Nomads were eventually bowled out for 112.
Babu (1/19) and Chris Iannelli (1/12) picked up two early scalps before Glenn Hayllar (29) and Spry (52*) got their side into a position where they would be able to come away with a seven-wicket win.
Meanwhile, Exies Diggers took a resounding win over Leagues Panthers.
Damien Browning (56) led the way for the Diggers as they reached 154, while six wickets to Dhruvil Patel (6/23) gave the Panthers no chances as they were bowled out for 43.
In the final game, Coro defeated Hanwood by 53 runs.
