The 2022/23 Griffith Touch champions have been crowned after the grand finals were played out on Monday night at Ted Scobie Oval.
It was a tight encounter in the men's top division as George Duncan Electrical and The Legend played out a classic that was in the air until the final siren.
The Legend was able to soak up some early pressure on their own line before going up the other end and opening the scoring through Dwayne Campbell.
It was a short-lived lead as George Duncan was able to strike back almost immediately, as Brendan Giason was able to find his way over.
The two sides traded sets for the middle period of the game, with neither able to break the others line until Mick Duncan found his way over from dummy before passing off for Cruze Morrissey to score his first of the game late in the first half.
Right on the halftime siren, The Legend was able to strike back as Noah Schmetzer found his way over in the corner to see the scores locked at 2-all at the break.
It was a frantic start to the second half as they traded tries, with Jake Villata giving The Legend the lead, but it was quickly answered as Cruze scored his second of the night.
After combining with Zac Whitworth, Giason was able to score his second of the night to give George Duncan the lead, but once again, it was short-lived as Dean Schmetzer was able to jump over a desperate dive to stop him from scoring to make it 4-all.
Todd Granger was the go-to player for George Duncan in the middle stages of the second half as he scored a quick double, but The Legend always found a way to answer, with Campbell scoring his second while Riley Irvin locked the score up at 6-all as full time approached.
Right at the death, Granger was able to score his third of the night to secure the title for George Duncan Electrical as they came away with a 7-6 victory.
Meanwhile, Heart Racers were able to cap off a strong season with a women's top-division title against Physifitness.
It was a clash between two sides with plenty of young talent, but the Heart Racers proved too clinical as they came away with an 11-4 victory.
