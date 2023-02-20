A sense of uncertainty is on the horizon, with regional residential real estate demand predicted to soften this year due to inflation and the reduced borrowing capacity.
Corelogic has revealed a number of regional areas experienced a large dip over the past twelve months, however Griffith and Leeton appear to have powered strong.
According to Corelogic Australia, Griffith has seen a 12 month change in the home value index by 8.3 per cent, while Leeton's was 14.2.
It's in comparison to the plummeting rate of upmarket areas like Kiama at -11.9 per cent, Kyogle at -7.4 per cent, and Tweed at -15.9 per cent.
"As far as 2022 went, we were certainly out of sync with our metro counterparts because while they were seeing initial downturns, our market was going ahead," co-director of Soul Property agents, Nathan Thomas said.
"Confidence in the market is strong and, if we're lucky, it'll stay that way. But there will be some effects as a result of burrowing capacity.
"The key will be that most borrowers have been re-assessed with a borrowing capacity of 25 to 27 per cent less. We're now going into a very different marketplace where borrowers have reduced capacity in their spend but are still showing desirability and attention in the market. Open home numbers and general inquiry are still trending high."
But Mr Thomas warns there are some anomalies witnessed in the last 12 months that could spell a considerable market shift on the horizon.
"We did not see a change in pricing right through to the end of last year. But what we did see was less people registering and actively participating in auctions. The Griffith market has been very heavily auction orientated in the last few years. We saw prices remain the same, but fewer registrations and participants by the time Christmas came around," he said.
"Although we don't have any hard evidence just yet, we can definitely see some semblance of caution on the horizon, for both sellers and buyers. It hasn't been there over the last two years. The impact of inflation, interest rate changes and what's being reported with low fixed home loans migrating to the current variable rate, means Griffith and surrounds will probably see the effects closer to mid year as opposed to other areas.
"By all reports, there will be some impact on price. An optimistic view is that growth will stop and we will remain fairly stable which is likely.
"However, several segments of the market may see a little drop in price as buyers are re-financed at new borrowing capacities. It's going to be interesting to see what happens in the coming months."
Principal at Elders Real Estate, Frank Franco, believes it is too early as of yet to tell what the market will do this year.
"In the last 12 months, the real estate landscape has never been stronger. Is that going to continue? At this stage I don't think any agent can say for sure," he said.
"There's a whole raft of factors at work and one of the major ones is that employment is very strong. With that security, people are still encouraged to buy property.
"But at the same time, the rate has changed drastically.
"There has been phenomenal growth the last couple of years. That can't be sustained and you don't want it to because then young people are going to be priced out of the market. Affordability is very important to sustain population and grow it.
"But ultimately I think we need to wait a month or so to see what happens."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.