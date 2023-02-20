The new business owner's guide to budgeting

As a small business owner, you'll want to create and maintain a reliable budget to keep your finances in check. Picture Shutterstock.

It is no surprise that starting a new business requires a decent amount of initial capital investment. However, expenses don't just end once you're up and running.



A budget is a major component in driving your company's financial future, but many business owners often wonder: "Where do I even start?".

Thankfully, we're here to cover the basics of everything you need to know when it comes to budgeting for your new enterprise. Here are six smart budgeting tips that every new business owner should master.

Enlist professional help

If you really want to master budgeting and finances from the get go, we highly recommend you try and find the best financial planners in Sydney or wherever you're based. First of all, what exactly does a financial planner do?



A financial planner is someone who offers expert (financial) advice to clients. This specialist advice aims to help business owners manage both current financial needs as well as long-term financial goals.



A financial advisor can also offer a wealth of experience and expertise to help you make the most of your initial capital investment into your business.

Lastly, your financial planner will be able to sit down and offer you advice about budgeting, investing, super, retirement planning, estate planning, insurance and taxation.



If you really want to cover as much ground as possible early on in the game, enlisting the services of a financial planner can be one of the best and most fruitful things you can do for your business.

Note: If hiring a professional is not an option at the moment, keep on reading to find out more about how you can prepare and execute your business budgets on your own.

Invest in budgeting software

Before you start breaking down the numbers, it is vital that you determine what system to use for both creating and tracking your budget. Our top pick for businesses, new or old, is modern budgeting software.



Many budgeting software programmes allow you to complete your bookkeeping in just a few simple steps. All you have to do is enter your business's transactions and the software computes totals on your behalf.



Most business accounting and budgeting software also runs on the cloud in 2022, ensuring that you are able to access your accounting information from anywhere with an internet connection.

Forecast your revenue

Now that you have chosen your ideal budgeting software, let's get down to business. Since you are a new business owner, you may not have the luxury of looking back at your records from previous years.



As such, it is important that you base our records on industry averages. Instead of just having to guess at your key business numbers, you can look at industry standards before you put your budget together.

Once you have added up all your recurring and expected income sources, you will have to forecast what your revenue will be for each month of the year.



If you have a seasonal business, be sure to take note of slow months throughout the year, as you will need to project lower revenue during those months to plan accordingly.

Predict fixed and variable expenses

Your business will have a number of various fixed and variable expenses each month. Fixed expenses include rent, loan payments, and insurance. Once you've added these up, subtract them from your revenue total.



Variable expenses include utility bills, phone bills, or supply costs may fluctuate based on the economy. If business tends to drop off during certain periods of the year, consider trimming down variable expenses, such as marketing costs, to create more leeway in your budget.

Set aside emergency funds

As a business owner, it is important that you are prepared for anything life may throw your way. One time costs are inevitable, making it vital that you set emergency funds aside.



You may end up having to purchase new computers or equipment at the last minute, so make sure you've allowed for some padding in your budget. If you can identify unnecessary variable expenses, you can free up some cash to set aside for an emergency fund.

Constantly revisit your budget

For your budget to be meaningful, you need to maintain it on a regular basis. One important thing to understand is that your budget will never be static or consistent. After all, nothing in life really is.



In reality, your budget will change and evolve with your business, and you'll need to adjust it based on your growth and profit patterns. To start off, perform a monthly analysis to see if you have more revenue coming in than costs going out.



By paying close attention, you will be able to gain better insight into your financial picture and be able to make the decisions necessary to make your business more profitable.



When you're a small business owner, every penny counts. As such, mastering the art of budgeting for your business is key to the long term growth and success of your enterprise.

