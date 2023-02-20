Around $5,220 was made at the weekend in the Riverina Kebab Cartel's bid to raise funds for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.
A steady trade was made on Sunday which saw some 250 kebabs and around thirty snack packs sold on Sunday, along with plenty of cold drinks.
While many of the hungry buyers were from the Turkish community, many others - including first time customers- came out to support the cause.
According to the bushiness' owners, seventy per cent of sales will go towards those in Turkey who copped the brunt of the quakes while the other thirty per cent will go to those in Syria.
Owners of the Riverina Kebab Cartel, Soner Hasgul and Ali Zayim, said they were pleased with the support, but believe if it wasn't for the hot weather and an array of other events over the weekend, the amount could have been much higher.
"We had a lot of customers we wouldn't normally see, both young and old. We even had one elderly man who had just been in hospital come and praise us for what we were doing," Mr Hasgul said.
"We were busiest around dinner time which made sense because it was probably the coolest part of the day.
"We also had people donating extra which we are extremely grateful for.
"We had lots of positive feedback, both about our cause and the food. We thank everyone who came out," he said.
The pair will now decide on what charities that support the earthquake relief the funds should be directed towards.
"We will need to consult with the Syrian embassy in Sydney about where those funds should go. It needs to go towards helping the people, not into the wrong pockets," Mr Hasgul said.
"We're also in talks about charities in Turkey focused directly on the disaster effort."
According to Mr Zayim, the donations will go toward the simplest of necessities, namely food, water and shelter.
"We also hope to see some go towards the building of living containers which are portable areas for people to stay in," Mr Zayim said.
"The government over there is saying they want to see everything fixed in a year, which I have big doubts about. I don't believe it's possible. The country is having an election soon so I think that comment might be political in nature. I think the most important thing is to help people as much as possible. It will take time to rebuild."
They have also not ruled out another fundraiser down the track.
"It's possible, but it's something we will need to discuss after we have successfully made our donations in this instance," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
