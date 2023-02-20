The Area News

Riverina Kebab Cartel owners pleased with fundraising efforts, community response

By Allan Wilson
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
Riverina Kebab Cartel's Soner Hasgul and Ali Zayim, say they were pleased with the support from the community, with over $5,000 in takings on Sunday set to go towards Turkish/Syrian earthquake relief. Photo Allan Wilson.

Around $5,220 was made at the weekend in the Riverina Kebab Cartel's bid to raise funds for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

Local News

