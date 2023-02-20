21-year-old bites multiple police

Police were met with a nasty response after being called to an incident on February 15, as a 21-year-old man fought back.
Around 5.30pm on February 15, police were called to an incident near Kookora Street involving a car and a pedestrian.
On arrival, police confronted a 21-year-old man. The man resisted arrest and assaulted several police while they attempted to restrain the man - escalating to biting several officers.
The man was eventually arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station, where he was charged with malicious damage and assaulting police. He is scheduled to attend Griffith Local Court in March.
Police also confiscated a knife from a 42-year-old man around Heath Crescent during routine patrols on February 17, early in the morning.
Just before 4am, police stopped and searched the man, finding a knife and several other implements on his person. Police confiscated the items, and the man was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
The man will appear in Griffith Local Court in March.
