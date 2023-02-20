The Area News

A 21-year-old bit multiple police officers as they attempted to restrain him on February 15

Updated February 20 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
21-year-old bites multiple police

Police were met with a nasty response after being called to an incident on February 15, as a 21-year-old man fought back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.