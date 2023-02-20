The endangered Australasian bittern has been the focus of ecologists and ricegrowers alike over the last four years, but efforts to create bittern-friendly rice paddocks are paying off in a very cute way.
Four years ago, around 3500 hectares of rice fields were separated for a test of bittern-friendly fields - with plenty of water, no herbicides and further controls for predators.
Bitterns in Rice project ecologist Matt Herring said that those efforts were paying off in a way.
"We're in the fourth year of offering modest incentives to growers to tweak the way they manage the crop to better suit the bitterns," Mr Herring said.
"It's been really good, we've had over 3 1/2 thousand hectares over the four years and we're up to 17 nests."
By comparison, while individual bitterns have been found in the control fields, not a single nest was found in the control sites that use the standard water-efficient methods.
"Those super water-efficient rice crops. It's good for saving water but not so good for bitterns," Mr Herring said.
He added that it was estimated Australia had 1300 wild bitterns, with another 500-700 in New Zealand.
"Either way, you're looking at a bird whose population globally is estimated 2000 or less," he said.
"We're now estimating 200 or 300 additional birds ... and when you're dealing with an endangered species like that, a few hundred can really make a difference."
He added a heartfelt congratulations to rice growers who had gotten on board with the project.
"We're very happy. The whole rice industry is behind this bird - They ought to be applauded for it, they've done a fantastic job getting on board with the conservation of a bird."
For those who aren't growing rice, there are a few things you can do to help assist conservation efforts.
"One of the best things people can do in spring and summer is go out to natural wetlands or ricefields, and try and listen to the booming call that the males make. On a summer evening, you can hear it up to two kilometres away," Mr Herring said.
"Reporting sightings to birdlife is one of the best things you can do."
Bittern sightings can be recorded at birdata.birdlife.org.au.
