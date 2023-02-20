The Area News

Jerilderie-owned horse Bezazzalled secures 138th Rivcott Carrathool Cup

By Allan Wilson
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 11:25am
Jerilderies Phil Sweeney secured the Rivcott cup when his nine-year-old bay gelding Bezazzalled won by three quarters of a length in the fifth race of the day. He is pictured with Carrathool Jockey Club president Hamish Armstrong and Rivcott chair Gavin Dal Broi shortly after the race. Photo Allan Wilson.

After a two year absence, attendees of the Rivcott Carrathool Cup burst onto the scene at the weekend to celebrate the event's 138th year.

