The Brady Painters Red Gum Plate has reached the semi-finals stage following the quarter-finals last Sunday at the Griffith Golf Club.
All the matches were close contests with last year's A.Ross/J. Witherspoon two up over A. Frachi/C. Vearing and will play S. & S. Collins in one semi after they clinched a one-up win over G. *. B. Argus. A. Smith.B. Salvestro 3/2 over L. De Valentin/M. Howard and will play R. Marando/M. Perre in the other semi after their hard-fought win over B. Hammond/J. Robertson.
Matches are to be completed by this coming Sunday.
The hot weather saw a reduced field of 60 players contest last Saturday's single stableford.
Matt Rumming 39 points won A Grade, draining a birdie on the 11th in a 21 point back nine, which saw him take the countback over Chris Fuchs also on 39 points. Fuch started with a bang, canning birdies on the first and second to score 20 out, added another on the 15th for 19 in.
Trent McFadzean 39 points won B Grade, nailing a birdie on the 15th in a 22 point back nine over Lance Poka 37 points with nine pars. Robert Favero 39 points, best in C Grade, carding seven three-pointers.
John Harrison 36 points, runner-up carding four point pars 4th and 13th on a countback over Graeme Male, Dylan McKenzie and Jim Shannon.
Dom Guglielmino Eagled the third hole.
Pins to 4th Brett Polkinghorne, 7th Robin Salvesro, 8th Peter Centofanti, 11th & 16th Graeme Male, 15th Chris Fuchs.
Sunday's event was a medley single stableford with 45 players.
Chris Fuchs 37 points won A Grade over Sim Tuitivake 35 points, on a countback over Jason Dunn, Fusi Fidow 35 points.
Marc Tucker 39 points best in B Grade over Grant Gyles 38 points.
All the top scores in C Grade, Dylan Trembath 42 points won, Skeet Milne 41 points runner-up.
Pins 7th Grant Gyles, 15th & 16th Lama Lolotonga.
Members are advised that membership renewals are due and to be paid by March 31. Members are asked to fill in their details on the form as many of their details have changed.
Changes to playing rules are listed on the Club's website.
The Pacific Islanders are holding a fun day of Island Culture on Sunday, March 5. A Four Man Ambrose. Shotgun start. Proceeds to Can Assist and Junior Golf.
Check out all the new gear in the Pro Shop. Today's event is a 4 Ball, Saturday single stroke, Sunday medley single stableford.
The veterans played a two grade single stableford last Thursday with 29 players.
Lee Kimball 34 points won Div.1 on a countback over John Gale 34 points on a countback over Martin Sweeney and Steve Matheson.
Dick Thompson 40 points, won Div.2 over Wal Hood 38 points.
Pins 7th Byron James, 8th John Gale. Vouchers to 33 points.
There were 40 players in last Wednesday single stableford.
Tony McBride 36 points, won A Grade, Okotai Woetai 35 points second.
Tony DeMarco 36 points, won B Grade on a countack over Paul Josling 36 points.
Gavin Brady 38 points best in C Grade, Ray Mead 36 points second.
Pin. 7th Gerry Cox, 8th Tuiru Phillip, 16th John Wallace.
