The Area News

St Patrick's Primary School hold 2023 Swimming Carnival

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The best of the best when it came to swimmers faced off at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre as St Patrick's Primary School held its 2023 swimming carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.