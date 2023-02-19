The best of the best when it came to swimmers faced off at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre as St Patrick's Primary School held its 2023 swimming carnival.
The talented swimmers pushed their hardest as they looked to reach the next level, where they would represent their school against other Catholic primary schools from around the region.
Students competed in both 25m and 50m events, making the most of both pools available at the complex.
Those lucky enough to qualify for the MIA carnival will head to Narrandera on Thursday, February 23 and push for qualification for the Wagga Diocesan Carnival at the Oasis Centre on March 8, to compete against the best from across the Riverina.
Junior Boys: Massimo Dal Broi
Junior Girls: Chloe Dance
11 Years Boys: Alec Brady
11 Years Girls: Sophia Mahon
Senior Boys: Kade Giason
Senior Girls: Alyssa Guidolin
