Griffith's stranglehold in the Creet Cup has continued after they were able to come away with a massive 186-run victory over Ardlethan/Barellan at Exies No 2.
It was the third different side to take to the field under different leadership, but the result achieved was the same result.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the hosts were able to put on 48 runs inside the first 11 overs before Mathew Axtill (14) departed to the bowling of Michael Keech (1/37).
That would be the last of the success for the challengers as Craig Burge, and Ben Signor was able to get their side into a commanding position.
They got their side to 114 at the halfway mark and continued on as both were able to post half-centuries in a 129-run partnership before Burge (91) and Signor (64) departed in quick succession.
James Roche and Charlie Cunial were able to come together and continue the good work of the second-wicket partnership.
They added 60 runs before Roche (26) departed, but Cunial (49) kept the runs ticking over and looked to be the third Griffith player to post a fifty, but he fell just a run short with the score on 280.
RELATED
Connor Bock (18*) was also able to get a start and help Griffith reach the end of their 45 overs on 5/288.
Sam Breed (1/17) picked up an early wicket, but Jason Malone (24) attempted to lead a fightback before he fell to the bowling of Signor.
S Robinson (19), Jordan Camm (11) and A Hoenig (14) got starts for the Ardlethan/Barellan side, but they weren't able to go on with it as Signor (3/13) and Angus Bartter (1/25) were able to keep the pressure on with the ball.
The challengers lost the final four wickets without an impact on the scoreboard as Mason Ashcroft (3/7), and James Roche (2/14) were able to rip through the lower order to see Ardlethan/Barellan bowled out for 102.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.