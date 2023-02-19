It wasn't a fruitful trip to Sydney on Sunday for the Griffith District Cricket Association representative side, who took on Gilgandra in the Country Plate final.
Having been a late call-up for the competition, Griffith secured their passage to the final with a 10-run win over Goulburn last weekend and were looking to replicate that performance when they took to the field at Cricket Central in Homebush.
The Griffith side won the toss and elected to bat, but a couple of sharp stumpings saw Griffith on the backfoot early and weren't ever really able to recover.
Tim Rand (1) and Haydn Pascoe (5) were both stumped off the bowling of John Irving, and it set the tone for the rest of the day.
A sharp run out saw Jake Rand (2) making the long trudge back to the pavilion while Oliver Bartter (0) followed closely behind when he was trapped in front by Harry Willoughby.
After a strong performance the day before for club side Leagues, Jimmy Binks would be called upon to provide a similar innings for his side as he joined fellow Panther Reece Matheson out in the middle with their side on 4/13.
The pair were able to put on 12 runs before Matheson (2) fell to the bowling of Willoughby (3/8), who followed that up quickly with the dismissal of Jordan Whitworth (1) while Binks (12) and Jack Rowston (3) also departed as Griffith fell to 8/38.
Griffith found some resistance with their 10th wicket partnership, who were able to put on 19 runs, the biggest partnership of the day, with Cooper Rand (13*) able to add some late runs before Griffith was eventually bowled out for just 68.
If Griffith were to have any chance of restricting Gilgandra they were going to need to take early wickets.
The opening stand put on 19 before Josh Carn (2/24) found himself on a hat-trick, but it wasn't to be.
Gilgandra was in cruise control with captain Ashley Hazelton and James Glasson getting their side to 52 before Hazelton (25) fell to the bowling of Noah Gaske (1/13).
It proved to be nothing more than a slight bump in the road for the Gilgandra side as they were able to claim the Country Plate with a commanding seven-wicket victory.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
