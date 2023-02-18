If the Eagles were to have any chance of securing an unlikely with, they would need to make some quick breakthroughs off the back of the first wicket, but they couldn't build on the pressure. Tim Rand and Haydn Pascoe were able to get their side on track for victory with a 90-run stand which got the side to within four runs of victory before Dart caught Rand (35) off the bowling of Ryan Bock (1/7).

