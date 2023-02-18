Coro Cougars have picked up their fifth straight win as they look to head to finals with strong momentum after a seven-wicket win over Exies Eagles at Exies No 2.
It was the Eagles who won the toss and elected to bat, and they were able to make a strong start with James Roche and Craig Burge at the top of the order.
The opening stand put on 37 before Jake Rand (1/46) struck to remove Burge (7), but it was the wicket of Zac Dart 16 runs later which swung the tide in favour of the Cougars.
Shane Hutchinson (3/8) picked up the wickets of Dart (4), Connor Bock (1) and Mason Ashcroft (0), while Ben Signor (3/23) knocked over Roche (32), Ryan Bock (0) and Nate McGregor (5) to see the Eagles lose six for seven over the course of six overs.
Coming to the crease facing a hat-trick ball and the score on 7/58, Ahmed Bilal was able to see that off and then started the attempts to rebuild the Eagles' innings with Sam Breed.
The pair had time on their side and were able to offer some resistance as they added 41 runs over the course of 14 overs before Dean Bennett struck to remove Bilal.
Breed kept the scoreboard ticking over, but Tim Rand (1/1) ended the resistance, and Bennett (2/17) knocked over Justin Winkler (5) to see the Eagles bowled out for 117 in the 44th over.
The Cougars made their way out to the middle, knowing that they had plenty of time on their hand as they were able to make a strong start through Tim and Jake Rand.
The opening stand pushed the Cougars ahead of the required scoring rate before the wicket of Jake Rand (17), who fell to the bowling of Sam Breed (1/15), brought the scoring rate down a little.
If the Eagles were to have any chance of securing an unlikely with, they would need to make some quick breakthroughs off the back of the first wicket, but they couldn't build on the pressure. Tim Rand and Haydn Pascoe were able to get their side on track for victory with a 90-run stand which got the side to within four runs of victory before Dart caught Rand (35) off the bowling of Ryan Bock (1/7).
Connor Bock (1/7) followed that up with the dismissal of Dean Bennett (0), but that was the end of the success for the Eagles.
Pascoe (50*) and Ben Signor (3*) were able to guide their side to a seven-wicket bonus point win with 14 overs remaining which helps them stay within touching distance of Leagues in the battle for the minor premiership.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
