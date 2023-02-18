Connor Matheson has played a staring role with both bat and ball to help Leagues Panthers pick up a bonus point win over Hanwood Wanderers at Exies No 1.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Leagues found themselves in a bit of trouble early as Josh Carn picked up the early wickets of Matt Keenan (0) and Jack Rowston (8) to see the Panthers fall to 2/19.
Reece and Connor Matheson were tasked with getting their side out of some early trouble and were able to do just that, seeing off the opening bowlers before accelerating the run scoring.
The pair were able to add 44 before Dean Catanzariti struck to remove Reece Matheson (26), but Leagues captain Jimmy Binks came out to join Connor Matheson and, after a slow start, was able to score at over a run a ball.
An 18-run over from Charlie Cunial set the tone for Binks as just after drinks, he was able to launch his innings.
The fourth wicket pairing got the Panthers into a strong position as they put on 120 runs in the space of 15 overs as both Matheson and Binks posted half-centuries before Carn removed Binks (70) while Rajesh Johar followed that up soon after with the wicket of Matheson.
In the pursuit of quick runs, Hanwood were able to end the innings with a bit of momentum as Leagues lost 5/26 with Carn (5/57) and Johar (2/42) doing the damage, but the Panthers were able to post an imposing 8/211 off their 40 overs.
The Wanderers were able to make a strong start and actually pulled ahead of the scoring rate required, with Jordan Whitworth and Dean Catanzariti at the top of the order.
Two quick wickets, with Whitworth (14) falling to the bowling of Dean Villata (1/27) while Oliver Bartter (2) followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Billy Evans (1/27).
The Wanderers were able to keep the momentum going, however as Catanzariti and Cunial were able to keep their side above the scoring rate.
The third-wicket pairing added 41 runs before Catanzariti was knocked over by Jack Rowston to see Hanwood sitting on 3/69.
The Wanderers innings started to unravel when Cunial (46) because the second to be knocked over by Rowston just short of his fifty.
Pardeep Deol was offering some sort of resistance, but it was finding a partner at the other end, which was proving difficult.
Luke Catanzariti and Deol were able to get their side to 100-mark before Catanzariti (6) became the third to be skittled by Rowston (3/28), and that all but ended the Wanderers' hopes.
Matheson's (4/7) introduction into the attack was destructive as he was able to rip through the lower order to see Hanwood bowled out for 127 as they lost their final five wickets for 17 runs.
The defeat ends Hanwood's chances of securing a second chance come the finals series as they now sit 25 points behind the second-place Coro Cougars while the bonus point win sees the Panthers move three points ahead of the Cougars.
