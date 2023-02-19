POSITIVITY is something NSW Nationals candidate for Murray Peta Betts is hoping to bring to the table if elected.
In the meantime, she said her campaign would also be focusing on optimism, while also listening to and hearing the concerns facing communities in the Murray electorate.
Ms Betts is the current mayor of the Edward River Council and said she would be using her local government experiences as she campaigns to become the MP for Murray.
"I'm focusing on a broad cross-section of issues during my campaign, taking my mayoral role and issues that I have in my area and really starting to hear from residents across the electorate, who tell me they are all facing similar things," she said.
"Those are housing, education, health, water.
"At the moment I'm listening to people's concerns, meeting with them and just generally trying to get out there ahead of the election.
RELATED
"The feedback has been really great so far. I've met some fantastic people."
Ms Betts said she was the first to admit she was not across absolutely every issue or problem facing the Murray electorate, but she was willing to learn.
She has been spending plenty of time delving into the ongoing concerns surrounding water and its many complexities for the communities in the electorate.
"One thing I am all about is positivity ... I think the more negative about certain issues we are, the more we won't see any improvements being made," Ms Betts said.
"I want to work with everyone to make sure we can make the Murray electorate the best possible place to live and to work.
READ MORE
"If you're going to be negative, I think you need to make sure you have proper solutions in place to offer as an alternative.
"I just think the more everyone can work together, the more we are going to achieve in solving problems and issues facing people."
Ms Betts was in Leeton and Griffith on February 15 with Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor visiting the hospitals in both towns. The NSW state election will be held on March 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.