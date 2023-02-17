The Area News

Warangesda Festival will bring hundreds out to Darlington Point to enjoy the best of Indigenous art and culture

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
February 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boys from Tirkandi Inaburra set up a stall showcasing Wiradjuri cultural objects. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The inaugural Warangesda Festival saw plenty come out to Darlington Point to take in crafts, music, food and interactive workshops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.