The inaugural Warangesda Festival saw plenty come out to Darlington Point to take in crafts, music, food and interactive workshops.
For two days, the Warangesda Festival promises panel discussions, music, and dance to showcase the best in Indigenous art and culture.
Darlington Point Primary School and Kalinda School brought students out on a special field trip to enjoy the music and dance, while the boys from Tirkandi Inaburra set up a stall teaching guests to play the didgeridoo.
The evening will see a theatrical production, telling the story of Warangesda, as well as a special performance by the famed Christine Anu among other performances and ceremonies.
Wiradjuri elder Michael Lyons will create a special bushtucker menu for guests as well.
Stan Grant Jr is hosting a number of panels over the festival, inviting panelists to discuss topical issues such as sovereignty, the National Indigenous Arts & Cultural Authority, as well as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
February 18 will wrap up the festival with more music by stars Philly, Dizzy Doolan, Beacho2700 and more, before closing with an exhibition from fashion designer Lillardia Briggs-Houston.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
