A Griffith woman has been named one of three young leaders in the country in the running for a prestigious Australian and New Zealand award.
Agricultural innovator, Sarah Groat, has been named a finalist for the 2023 Zanda McDonald Award.
The 34-year-old was brought up on a farm near Rankins Springs and is the only female Australian finalist.
The accolade is open for 21 to 35-year-olds who are passionately making a difference in primary industries.
Three finalists are selected each year from both Australia and New Zealand, and the winner receives a mentoring trip through both countries along with a personalised education and training package valued at $10,000.
Ms Groat describes herself as a 'change-maker' with over ten years in the industry but is never afraid to evolve or pursue an unexpected path.
As well as serving the Griffith area as an agronomist in the past, she also worked on a station in Wilcannia where she was part of a committee to protect an aquifer area of similar size to Tasmania
In 2021, Sarah led and won the campaign against gas exploration in the area in less than six months.
Since then, she has relocated back to Griffith and is working as a development officer for the Department of Primary Industries' Farms of the Future program.
With just a month left before the winner of the award is announced, Ms Groat said she is excited and a little nervous.
"I'm so honoured to be representing Australian women in agriculture and my local community. I never thought I would make it to this stage when I applied," she said.
"But in many ways I feel I have already reached success. As a Zanda McDonald Award finalist, I have access to a network of over 150 of Australasia's top rural leaders. This in itself is incredible."
Ms Groat said her life has not always been smooth sailing, having suffered an incredibly traumatic experience in the pas which led to severe anxiety.
"Through my passion for change-making I was able to change my life for the better. I learned how powerful a mindset such as change-making is," she said.
"Being the change maker I am, I found a psychologist who helped me through this very difficult experience.
"I wouldn't have been able to get out of it otherwise. I'm so grateful for this. It is so important for people to be able to reach out for help if they feel they need it. I would love to see this normalised in our community." she said.
Ms Groat is now a key player of a new frontier in agriculture and couldn't be more grateful for the opportunities that have come her way.
"Farms of the Future is an amazing $48 million program that gives me so many avenues to meet my value for change-making," she said.
"I can help 1,500 farming businesses over nearly 2.5 million hectares through Agtech training programs. So far I have over 100 farmers who have come to train with me."
As part of her application for the award, made in August last year, one of the questions was what mark she would like to leave on the industry.
She said she would like to see the potential of women recognised and for women in agriculture to be able to strive and reach for opportunities
But she believes there is much more work needed to meet that goal, such as eradicating sexism.
"Sexism is incredibly harmful. In extreme situations, sexism is a gateway to mental illness, alcoholism, and domestic violence. Sexism and domestic violence are similar in that they are both abuses of power," she said.
"I want to start a conversation where women have an equal seat at the table and where farming women tell me they are directors or CEO's. I believe rural women and men can overcome this stigma together," she said.
The winner of the Zanda McDonald Award is expected to be announced on Wednesday 15th of March.
