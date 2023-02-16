The Area News

Griffith's Sarah Groat named finalist for 2023 Zanda McDonald Award

By Allan Wilson
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:13pm
Ms Groat is the only female Australian finalist in the 2023 Zanda Awards. Photo supplied..

A Griffith woman has been named one of three young leaders in the country in the running for a prestigious Australian and New Zealand award.

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

