Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor, has criticised the member for Murray over her goal to create a new health district for Griffith and surrounding communities.
It comes shortly after the Murrumbidgee Local Health District declared there would be no changes to its current boundaries despite Murray MP, Helen Dalton, pushing to establish a stand-alone health district as part of her election campaign.
Ms Taylor visited both Griffith and Leeton hospitals in February, meeting new graduate health workers, inspecting upgrades, and making announcements.
She was joined by MLHD CEO, Jill Ludford, as well as the Nationals' candidate for Murray Peta Betts.
Ms Taylor labelled any move for Griffith and surrounds to disband from the current health district model as 'destructive'.
"Unfortunately the Member for Murray has shown a complete lack of understanding about how health services work," she said.
"We know Griffith is going to be a real center of excellence when it comes to health and that will filter to other communities.
"NSW Health is an integrated system. To take things go out is going back 30 years ago when we weren't doing the complex things we're doing now.
"Ms Dalton makes headlines. But I'm constructively in the background making sure the hospital build is going ahead, that we are getting new CT scanners, and that Leeton has an opportunity to attract four new staff made possible by accommodation provided by the local health district and an incentive program. I don't see Ms Dalton talking about things like that."
Responding to Ms Dalton's claim residents in the electorate are having to travel long distances to receive care, Ms Taylor admitted smaller hospitals and health districts will never be able to deliver what larger centers can in some respects.
"That's because we can't go back to 20 years ago when we had a general surgeon who did everything. You won't get the same outcome. We should always work towards what we can do locally and safely," she said.
READ MORE
"There are specialised things that require travel. But the Nationals have made that easier with the most generous travel assistance scheme in the country.
"Taking Griffith out on its own will disadvantage people in smaller communities and won't attract doctors and surgeons. We need a big footprint for that to happen."
With the race on for March 25, Ms Taylor said the Nationals are keen to win back the seat of Murray.
"Losing Murray last time was really hard and I think it made us have a long look at what went wrong," she said.
"That's why we've preselected a fabulous woman in Peta Betts who is full of positivity. We really want Murray to have a member who makes representations, who wants to work collaboratively and constructively to achieve outcomes. We're looking at record road, education and health investment and we've already seen that in Griffith.
"There is an issue with doctors as there is in most rural areas and that's why the Murrumbidgee model is so important. As the minister for regional health, I want to expand on that.
"What I'm hearing on the ground is that people have had some tough times but are wanting to move forward. Things are very different out here to what they were four years ago. People are looking at the positives and are embracing opportunities."
