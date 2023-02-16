Kooyoo Street's next phase should be complete and open to the public in May, according to council staff.
Mayor Doug Curran said that the latest information was that the works would be complete in April, or May at the latest.
Mayor Doug Curran said that there could still be delays due to rain or unforeseen events but that the community could expect opening.
"The community should expect to see April or May as a consultation period," Cr Curran said.
Stage 1 was completed in 2022, opening up the street between Banna Avenue and Banna Lane, while works continue in the space between Banna Lane and Yambil Street.
When the works are complete, Yambil Street will become a public plaza and community space, able to host all sorts of events and festivals as it did in 2021 for the Street Scapes festival.
The road, when opened will be reduced to a 10km/h speed limit.
Griffith City Council also supported a motion to permanently close the street to vehicles and make it pedestrian-only.
Councillor Glen Andreazza put up the proposal to general support, although council staff clarified that they would need permission from Transport for NSW to close the road permanently.
The formal public exhibition period will begin when the street redevelopment opens, and if none is received, the council will apply to Transport for NSW to close the street to all vehicles.
Mayor Doug Curran said that there would be 'pre-consultation' with business owners ahead of the formal exhibition period.
